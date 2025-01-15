The factory KTM rider claimed the third fastest time on Stage 9, just over three minutes adrift of teammate Luciano Benevides.

Honda rider Adrien van Beveren was second quickest, 1m54s seconds off the pace.

Sanders extended his overall lead back out to 14m45s after his nearest rival Tosha Schareina suffered a crash early in the stage.

The Honda rider came home seventh in the stage, 6m46s away from stage winner Benevides.

“I had a really good start until the first neutralisation,” said Sanders.

“After that, we went into a similar area from other years. I couldn’t see the tracks properly because it was really white dirt.

“It was really hard to navigate and I was just making sure I was on the right spots. I only got lost a couple of times… and lost a little bit of time, it’s a little bit disappointing.

“I saw Tosha had a crash at the check point, he said he was okay. Any crash in a rally is a big one, but hopefully he’s okay.

“It’s just important for me to stay focused on what I’m doing. I lost a bit of time today, I could have pushed and made some more, but it’s not too bad.”

It was a tough pill to swallow for Schareina, who came into Stage 9 with an 11m3s deficit to Sanders.

Only three stages remain in the rally, leaving the Spaniard with very little time to make up ground.

“Today, I had a big crash at the beginning, more or less after 20km,” said Schareina.

“I then didn’t have too much visibility with the sand and the early morning light.

“After that, Ricky [Brabec] caught up with me and we rode together until the end.

“I lost plenty of time but it’s part of the game. Now, everything is clear and I’m ready for tomorrow.

“My shoulder is good. After that crash, if you are all okay and continue riding then it’s super good, so I’m happy for that.

“For sure, after a crash like that, your body is in pain but I think it’s part of the game. Now I’m going to try and enjoy my rest this afternoon and get ready.”

In the overall classification, van Beveren sits third. Stage 10 will see competitors take in 635km.