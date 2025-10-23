Daniel Suárez will take the next step in his NASCAR Cup Series career in 2026, joining Spire Motorsports full-time as the new driver of the No. 7 Chevrolet, the team announced.

The move pairs the two-time Cup Series winner and 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion with one of the sport’s fastest-growing organizations, as Spire continues its rapid climb up the competitive ladder.

For Suárez, the move marks another significant career shift in a journey that’s already included stints with some of NASCAR’s most notable teams. After making his Cup debut with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2017 as the reigning Xfinity Series champion, Suárez later drove for Stewart-Haas Racing, Gaunt Brothers Racing, and most recently Trackhouse Racing, where he has enjoyed a couple of victories.

Joining Spire gives Suárez the chance to once again build with a team on the rise.

The organization has expanded aggressively in recent seasons, investing in personnel, infrastructure, and partnerships while fielding competitive entries for both full-time and part-time drivers.

Suárez brings proven talent, marketability, a veteran presence, and international reach. These are all qualities that align with Spire’s vision of becoming a sustainable, long-term contender.

For Spire, the signing represents another major step in its evolution from a back-marker team to a legitimate fringe playoff contender.

In recent years, the team has grown from leasing charters and filling seats with short-term drivers to a stable, multi-car operation with significant technical alliances.

By landing Suárez, Spire not only fills the vacancy left by Justin Haley’s upcoming departure but also adds a seasoned driver capable of elevating the team’s performance.

Suárez’s experience in playoff-caliber equipment and his familiarity with Chevrolet’s development system could be key assets as Spire continues to chase consistency and speed.

The move comes just a week after Justin Haley announced he would not return to Spire in 2026.

Haley rejoined the team in late 2024, when Rick Ware Racing swapped him with Corey LaJoie. Haley had previously raced for Spire Motorsports on a part-time basis; delivering the team’s first and only win at Daytona in the 2019 Coke Zero 400.

Justin Haley has played an important role in the ongoing growth of Spire Motorsports, often outperforming expectations, like during the regular season finale, where he fell two spots short in delivering Spire another Daytona win, and a playoff birth.

Ironically, it was Daniel Suarez who finished second in that race, also short of a playoff appearance.

Haley’s next destination remains uncertain, though his decision to move on suggests he’s seeking either a competitive ride in a lower series, or a fresh challenge elsewhere in the Cup Series garage.

While Spire loses a talented and steady driver, the team gains one with proven race-winning ability and a passionate fanbase — particularly among Hispanic and international audiences — which could open new marketing opportunities.

Details such as sponsorship and crew chief arrangements have yet to be announced, and it’s unclear whether the current No. 7 team infrastructure will remain intact or see changes to accommodate Suárez.

The official announcement and press conference came at 1 p.m. ET today.

