The announcement means the squad's full line-up for the Penrite Oil Sandown 500 and Repco Bathurst 1000 is now official, with Todd Hazelwood to partner Brodie Kostecki in Car #1.

Car #9 keeps together the pairing which finished ninth in last year's Great Race with Matt Stone Racing.

Ojeda has long been expected to line up for the enduros with Erebus this time around, however, having driven one of its Camaros in pre-season testing.

“We're all looking forward to having Jayden join us for the enduros,” said Erebus Team Principal Brad Tremain.

“His experience and having already paired with Jack make him an obvious choice and alongside Brodie and Todd in the #1 car, we think we've got a really strong line up to take on Sandown and the Mountain,”

Ojeda himself remarked, “I'm really looking forward to driving with Jack again.

“We had a good run last year and I'm eager to build on that, particularly now with the Erebus crew behind us.

“The team is top-notch, and I can't wait to see what we can achieve together.”

Ojeda has enjoyed plenty of seat time in long-distance races already this year, thanks in part to his ongoing relationship with Craft-Bamboo Racing which has included the Bathurst 12 Hour and Fuji 24 Hours.

The Sydneysider also became a back-to-back winner of the Bathurst 6 Hour, this Easter.

The Sandown 500 takes place on September 13-15, while Le Brocq and Kostecki will be in action in this weekend's NTI Townsville 500.