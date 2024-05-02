TFH stepped in as a last-minute backer for the two Erebus Camaros on the eve of the new season as a replacement for Coca-Cola and Shaw and Partners, which both departed during Kostecki's temporary split with the team.

The TFH deal was initially for three rounds which covered the Bathurst, Albert Park and Taupo events and was up for renewal ahead of the Perth SuperSprint.

A renewal has been secured, however the announcement suggests that the backing will be limited to Kostecki's #1 Camaro for the remainder of the season.

There is no mention of the #9 Camaro raced by Jack Le Brocq.

The news follows an announcement from TFH that Kostecki will join its Trans Am team alongside Todd Hazelwood – the driver who filled in for him at Erebus for the first two rounds of the season – and Josh Thomas for the SpeedSeries round at The Bend next month.

It also confirms that Hazelwood and Kostecki will team up for the Supercars endurance races.

“We were thrilled to welcome TFH and the whole TFH Racing team as part of the Erebus family when they jumped on board ahead of Bathurst and their support this year has been invaluable,” Erebus CEO Barry Ryan said.

“[TFH CEO] Brett [Thomas] and the entire team at TFH are doing so much across many levels of motorsport in this country right now and the level of support TFH Racing is giving to grassroots categories is phenomenal.

“We recognised from the beginning that their primary focus is in grassroots racing. To have the chance to amplify their brand among Supercars fans and witness the growth and everything they are achieving has been remarkable.”