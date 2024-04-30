It was Hazelwood whom Erebus Motorsport called upon to fill in for Kostecki for the first two events of this year's Repco Supercars Championship, having already been signed for the enduros.

Now they will both be part of an expanded, three-car TFH Racing attack on Round 4 of the season at The Bend on May 31-June 2, along with Joshua Thomas.

“It's great to be going Trans Am racing again with the TFH Hire crew and would like to thank Brett [Thomas, team owner] and everyone from TFH Racing for the opportunity,” said Kostecki, who debuted in the series in 2022.

Hazelwood clocked up more miles in TA2 machinery in Round 1 of the TA2 Muscle Car Series at Sydney Motorsport Park on the same weekend that Kostecki returned to Supercars, at Taupo.

The South Australian said, “It's awesome to have BK join the team at TFH Racing with our Trans Am programme.

“Having another car with extra data will be extremely valuable for Josh and I as we continue to grow our team and push for race wins.

“It's also cool to see the association with TFH Hire and Erebus Motorsport continue to grow and develop into a stronger partnership and excited for what the future holds.”

TFH Hire has backed Erebus's Camaro Supercars so far in this year's Championship, after Hazelwood gave his time for a charitable initiative last year.

Brett Thomas remarked, “Racing for me is about making memories, and that's what we do here at TFH Racing.

“Having Brodie join our team in the Trico Trans Ams is exciting for our team, our supporters, and, of course, our drivers themselves.

“Brodie, Todd and Josh are all young keen racers who will race anything given the opportunity, and that's what TFH Racing is about.”

Josh Thomas said, “It's great to now add Brodie to the arsenal of the TFH Racing Trans Am cars that we have on the grid for the Bend and I know that Toddy and BK will both be excellent for my development as a driver and us three will make a fantastic team and have some fun while doing it.”

Hazelwood is currently fourth in the Trans Am Series standings.