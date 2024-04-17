The 2017 Super2 Series winner had been set to drive for Erebus Motorsport in Supercars' inaugural ITM Taupo Super400 but, with Brodie Kostecki making a shock return to the seat, Hazelwood's run as fill-in is over.

While he is still part of the Erebus fold for the enduros, Kostecki's comeback had put him out of a seat for this weekend, until the call-up came to drive the #111 TFH Hire Ford Mustang in the TA2 Muscle Car Series.

Hazelwood has already driven that entry this year as part of what is set to be a season-long run in the Trico Trans Am Series, which is run to the same spec as the TA2 Muscle Car Series, but this weekend's outing is presently a one-off so far as the latter competition is concerned.

“It was a golden opportunity for me to do some extra race laps,” he said.

“Obviously, being committed to Erebus Motorsport at the beginning of the year, I had originally planned to go to Taupo this weekend, so going to Sydney wasn't originally on my radar but it's been a quick change of events and I am really keen to get stuck into it with the TFH Racing Team, as well as supporting Josh Thomas who will also be racing there this weekend.

“It has been a real fun and exciting category to be a part of, I have been enjoying it,” continued Hazelwood.

“It has been a while since I have driven a different style of race car outside of Supercars for some years now so it has definitely been a new challenge and the team at TFH Racing have been super welcoming and inviting.”

TFH boss Brett Thomas handed Hazelwood a Trans Am gig, and then came in to back Erebus, after the South Australian supported a charity day last year.

Hazelwood is currently fourth in the National Trans Am Series and, along with team-mate Joshua Thomas, will be part of a 20-strong field this weekend in Sydney, which hosts Round 1 of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series.

The four-race TA2 programme includes three under lights – Race 1 on Friday night as well as Races 3 and 4 on Saturday night – with action streamed live via Speedcafe's Facebook page.

Entry list

#1 Dylan Thomas, CXC Racing, Ford Mustang

#2 Kyle Gurton, Nuveau Group, Ford Mustang

#4 Mark Crutcher, Crutcher Developments, Ford Mustang

#5 Danny Reidy, Reidy Racing, Chevrolet Camaro

#10 Peter Robinson, B-Styled, Dodge Challenger

#11 Michael Coulter, Turps Tippers, AIM Motorsport, Ford Mustang

#19 Connor Roberts, Arrow Transport Repairs, Dodge Challenger

#22 Brad Gartner, Hi-Tec Oils, Chevrolet Camaro

#30 Tom Hayman, Di Prinzio Concreting Ford Mustang

#31 Barry Kelleher, Ford Mustang, Kelleher Motorsport

#37 Josh Haynes, Herzog Steel, Ford Mustang

#50 Paul Hadley, IES Motorsport, Chevrolet Camaro

#51 Graham Cheney, IES Motorsport, Chevrolet Camaro

#66 Lee Stibbs, Arrow Financial Services, Chevrolet Camaro

#69 Anthony Tenkate, Tenkate Plant Hire, Ford Mustang

#71 Domain Ramsay, C&H Trucking, Chevrolet Camaro

#73 Steve Wilson, Wilson Auto Racing, Chevrolet Camaro

#81 Hayden Jackson, Maitland Glass and Windscreen Services, Dodge Challenger

#111 Todd Hazelwood, TFH Hire Services, Ford Mustang

#169 Josh Thomas, TFH Hire Services, Ford Mustang

Schedule

Friday

Practice 1 – 1:15pm (20 mins)

Practice 2 – 3:33pm (20 mins)

Qualifying – 6:10pm (20 mins)

Race 1 – 9:00pm (12 laps)

Saturday

Race 2 – 3:38pm (15 laps)

Race 3 – 6:19pm (8 laps)

Race 4 – 8:54pm (12 laps)

Broadcast

Friday

Live stream: Hi-Tec Oils, TA2 Racing Australia and Speedcafe Facebook Pages: 3pm-5:30pm

Live TV: SBS, Fox Sports, Kayo Sports: 6pm – 9:30pm

Saturday

Live stream: Hi-Tec Oils, TA2 Racing Australia and Speedcafe Facebook Pages: 1pm-5:30pm

Live TV: SBS Viceland, Fox Sports, Kayo Sports: 6pm – 9:30pm