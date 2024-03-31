The trio in their BMW M4 won a thrilling last lap duel by 1.2s over the BMW M2 of Thomas Randle, Ben and Michael Kavich which just held out the Will Davison/Beric Lynton/Tim Leahey by 0.24s for second.

The production car enduro delivered another enthralling race with a dramatic final laps and safety cars throughout the day,12 in all.

The battle for outright and Class X Ultimate Performance came down to a three-way contest between Davison, Ojeda and Randle.

Then a false gear selection glitch for Davison allowed Ojeda to take the lead away, and with 13mins remaining, another allowed Randle to get by.

In fourth place and just one lap behind were Cem Yucel and Iain Salteri (Volkswagen Golf R) and they were the winners of Class A1 Extreme Performance Force Induction.

Fifth and the Class A2 Extreme Production Naturally Aspirated victors were Aaron Seton, Jason and Ben Gomersall (Ford Mustang) on the same lap.

After they were beached on the opening lap, Grant and Iain Sherrin (M4) fought their way back to finish sixth in front of Class A2 runners up Tony Levitt and Luke King (Mercedes-Benz AMG C63).

Next, 1.6s away were Nash Morris and Mark Griffith in their Mercedes Benz AMG A45, second in Class A1. The Tom McLennan/David Russell/Shane Smollen M4 overcame two tyre blowouts across the day to finish ninth.

Tenth and first in the combined B1/B2 High Performance class were Courtney Prince, Karlie Buccini and Suzanne Palermo in their BMW 135i.

In Class C Performance it was Pieter Faulkner and Matt Slavin in their Holden Astra HSV VXR that prevailed despite a late drive through pitlane penalty. They were classified 15th with the nearest class rival Jackson Rice and Cody McKay eight places further back.

Another class to produce a close contest was Class D Production where Tim Barwick and Mitch Wooller (Toyota 86) were first and 16th, Andrew McMaster, David Worrell and David Noble (BMW 125i) 17th and Matt Thewlis and Chris Heiniger 18th.

A wreck two days earlier the Andrew Jackman/Mark Taubitz/Jamie Westaway Mazda 3 won Class E Compact by 16 laps.