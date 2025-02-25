The year was kicked into gear at a lavish launch even in London last week when all 10 teams showcased their 2025 liveries.

While some have taken the extra step of revealing their new cars, pre-season testing this week will mark the first real look at this year’s grid.

How to watch F1 pre-season testing

Australian fans can watch all the action on Fox Sports and its associated streaming services Kayo and Foxtel Go.

All three days of on-track testing will be broadcast, with two sessions a day from the Bahrain International Circuit.

Track action kicks off in the early evening on Wednesday for Australian fans, with running set to continue well into the night.

Who are the favourites for F1 2025?

Following constructors’ championship success last year, McLaren heads into the season favourites and has one win up its sleeve already in 2025.

The Papaya-clad operation was the first to the flag in releasing its latest creation, the MCL39.

Both Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris lapped Silverstone in the days prior to the F1 75 Launch event.

However, it’s expected to face stiff competition from Ferrari, while Red Bull is expected to come out swinging after slumping to third in last year’s title fight.

What to watch for

Max Verstappen heads into the year with the chance of claiming a fifth title in as many years.

He does so with a new team-mate, Sergio Perez having made way for Liam Lawson, but he’ll have to do without design guru Adrian Newey, who will join Aston Martin in just a matter of weeks.

There’s more Antipodean interest at Alpine, with Jack Doohan set to embark on his first full season in F1.

The Aussie put in a solid account of himself after being thrown in the deep end at last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and is looking to cement his position on the F1 grid.

The test will also afford the first real look of Lewis Hamilton in action for Ferrari, not to mention his highly rated Mercedes replacement Kimi Antonelli (who had a couple of Friday sessions last season).

The silver operation is now headed by George Russell, with adopted Aussie Valtteri Bottas on the roster as reserve driver.

Who else could challenge?

While the front four teams are expected to run away with things again this year, a firmer challenge is predicted from the mid-field.

Aston Martin starts the year as a dark horse while Alpine has developed an evolution of the car that netted a double podium at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix last year.

It promises to be an enthralling season, with the three days of pre-season testing in Bahrain from Wednesday affording us a first glimpse as to what the new year offers.

F1 pre-season testing television times (AEDT)

Wednesday, February 26

17:50 – Fox Sports, 506 – F1 pre-season testing Day 1, Session 1

22:55 – Fox Sports, 506 – F1 pre-season testing Day 1, Session 2

Thursday, February 27

17:50 – Fox Sports, 506 – F1 pre-season testing Day 2, Session 1

22:55 – Fox Sports, 506 – F1 pre-season testing Day 2, Session 2

Friday, February 28

17:50 – Fox Sports, 506 – F1 pre-season testing Day 3, Session 1

22:55 – Fox Sports, 506 – F1 pre-season testing Day 3, Session 2