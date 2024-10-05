The Australian teenager is set to graduate to Formula 2 next season, the final rung on the latter to the sport’s pinnacle.

It’s a move that comes after two seasons in FIA Formula 3 which saw him climb the podium on seven occasions across his time in the category.

He spent the 2024 campaign with ART having raced with Campos the previous season.

The move saw him net consistently better results but also saw him grow as a driver.

“It’s been an amazing year,” he told Speedcafe.

“I’m super proud of what I’ve been able to achieve.

“At points in the season, I think there was times where maybe the ART car wasn’t the best, but there were times where the ART car was absolutely stunning.

“So I think it ebbs and flows, and I think I made the most of it at every single point – that’s sort of all you can really ask for.”

The Novocastrian pointed to his podium finish in Monaco as a highlight, one of many.

“The Monaco podium was just a dream come true,” he recalled.

“I’ve wanted to stand on that podium since I was a little kid.

“And I think the Barcelona pole, Austria feature race was also a really good race.

“Honest, I think Monza feature race as well, that was a super race.

“I’ve had a few good ones this year, so I’m pretty stoked.”

His improving on-track performances coincided with off-track developments in the teenager as a person.

A critical moment came following a mid-race blow-up over the radio, which saw him re-evaluate himself and his mindset.

“I had a moment mid-season where I needed to have a lot of reflection, just in my outlook,” he admitted in a brutally honest confession.

“I had to take myself down a peg because I found myself getting a little bit too big for my boots.

“That was most apparent at Silverstone, where I had a bit of a radio outburst for no season.

“As soon as I did that, I just couldn’t hold myself together, I just felt horrendous.

“I had to go straight to my engineer, literally I just grabbed him and hugged him, because he didn’t deserve that. The team didn’t deserve that.

“That was a massive turning point for me maturity wise, because none of them deserved that, and I think that made us a lot closer.

“They had my back every step of the way.

“That set me up on the path of, rather than trying to work with them, and working with them when it suits, just absolutely following them into battle every single time.

“I think that’s how we succeeded.”

Together with ART, Mansell delivered fifth in the championship at the end of the season.

His efforts caught the eye of the F2 paddock, with the 19-year-old in the luxurious position of having a choice in his future as a result.

“It’s a nice place to be,” he admitted.

“At the end of the day, you’re always trying to sell yourself… You’re always trying to say to the team why you should be there.

“This is the first year where teams have come to me and said ‘no, we want you’.

“That’s a pretty cool position to be in, I have to admit!”

There is no rush to ink a deal for next season.

Mansell has signed on with Trident to see out the 2024 Formula 2 season, taking in the final three events with the squad.

He started his first-ever F2 race from pole in Azerbaijan and delivered two points-paying results in his debut weekend.

It’s a strong start to what he admits is a learning period in the category ahead of his full-time arrival next season.

Mansell’s next outing comes at the Lusail circuit as F2 supports the Qatar Grand Prix, ahead of the season finale a week later in Abu Dhabi.