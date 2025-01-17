Reports in the British press have claimed the Silverstone-based team is pitching to sponsors a concept that includes Verstappen racing for the organisation.

The Daily Mail stated that the team’s director of commercial and marketing, Jefferson Slack, has used the Dutchman’s name as a carrot in discussions with potential new partners.

Aston Martin is headed by billionaire Lawrence Stroll, who led a consortium of investors in saving what was the Force India organisation in 2018.

Featured Videos

That saw the team rebranded as Racing Point before Stroll also took an interest in the Aston Martin road car operation, at which point the F1 team was named in its image.

Since then, significant investment has been made including an impressive and expansive new factory and new wind tunnel.

Last year, it announced design legend Adrian Newey will join the squad in March 2025 after nearly two decades at Red Bull.

Newey was lured across with the promise of an annual salary of more than $39 million.

The 66-year-old has also taken an equity interest in the team, making him a part-owner.

It’s claimed Verstappen would also be offered a slice of the team in addition to a record-shattering annual salary of $395 million.

While F1 operates under financial regulations that include a cost cap, key personnel are excluded from that figure.

The report was vigorously denied by Aston Martin which has two-time world champion Fernando Alonso under contract for the coming season, along with Stroll’s son, Lance Stroll.

Verstappen has a deal with Red Bull until the end of 2028 and has often suggested that he will retire from F1 early. The 27-year-old’s existing contract will carry him through to the age of 31.

It’s understood there have been conversations between Aston Martin and the Dutchman, though those have been less formal and centred on endurance racing.

Verstappen has expressed an interest in competing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans at some point while Aston Martin will return to the World Endurance Championship this season with the Valkyrie.

Though rejected by the team, there is some logic linking Aston Martin and the Verstappen in Formula 1.

He is the current benchmark driver in F1, while Stroll’s ambition is to transform the team from a midfield runner into a title contender.

Although he is contracted to Red Bull, Verstappen has insisted that he will switch teams to whichever can deliver him a winning car.

It’s a stance that opens the door for speculation surrounding his future, with his stated position matching Aston Martin’s clear ambition.

Since transforming into Aston Martin, the organisation has fielded a ‘star’ driver.

That was initially four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel before Fernando Alonso joined the organisation upon the German’s retirement at the end of 2022.

While Alonso has a contract for this year and next, the evergreen Spaniard is nearing the end of his F1 journey.

Currently 43, he will be 45 by the end of 2026 at which point it’s questionable whether he or the team will seek to continue the relationship in its current guise.

Furthermore, Aston Martin will ditch its customer supply of Mercedes power units in favour of a factory deal with Honda from next season.

Verstappen has a strong relationship with Honda having won all four of his world championships with the Japanese marque.

For the moment, however, he remains ensconced with Red Bull as Aston Martin looks to make strides forward after a less-than-spectacular 2024.

Figures quoted in Australian dollars, converted at GBP:AUD 1:1.97.