Liberty Media reported revenue of $1.226 billion USD ($1.878 billion AUD) for the three months to June 30, a sharp rebound from $403 million USD ($617 million AUD) in the first quarter, marking the second-highest quarterly result since acquiring F1’s commercial rights.

The surge in income was attributed to a combination of contractual fee increases, sponsorship growth, and a one-time revenue boost linked to the Brad Pitt-led film, which premiered globally in June and has since grossed over $550 million USD ($843 million AUD) at the worldwide box office.

“This season has showcased phenomenal racing, with multiple teams and drivers competing at the very highest level,” F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

“The F1 movie from Apple debuted to well-deserved accolades, marking the largest box office theatrical release for any streaming service and captivating audiences of both core and new F1 fans alike.

“Cultural moments like the F1 movie alongside exciting on-track action are generating strong viewership trends and especially robust social and digital engagement, including a record number of social impressions delivered by content posted on official F1 channels.

“Thanks to the efforts of our teams, partners and the F1 community, we are driving excellent momentum at Formula 1 on and off the track.”

F1’s operating income reached $293 million USD ($449 million AUD) in the quarter, up from $84 million USD ($128 million AUD) a year earlier.

Prize money payments, distributed under the terms of the confidential Concorde Agreement, are calculated based on previous season standings.

Estimates suggest McLaren, the reigning constructors’ champion, collected around $88 million USD ($134 million AUD), while Sauber, which finished 10th, earned more than $37 million USD ($56 million AUD).

Through the first six months of 2025, F1 has paid out $627 million USD ($961 million AUD) in total prize money.

While Q2 was boosted by the film’s one-time effect, Liberty Media signalled the third quarter is unlikely to match it due to the summer break and seasonal revenue patterns. Last year’s Q3 brought in $861 million USD ($1.3 billion AUD), broadly in line with 2023.

Primary revenue rose across all major income streams. Race promotion and media rights fees increased due to the calendar shift — nine races in Q2 compared with eight in the same period last year — and contractual uplifts.

Sponsorship gains were driven by new partnerships, while media rights revenue was bolstered by continued F1 TV subscriber growth and the movie’s release.

Hospitality and licensing revenue also climbed, supported by increased paddock club attendance and higher demand for experiences.

Liberty Media highlighted that higher hospitality and experiences revenue stemmed not only from growing paddock club attendance but also from the addition of one more event in the quarter and the particular mix of races held.

This calendar variance similarly boosted travel, technical, and freight services revenue in Q2, reflecting different event orders and logistical demands compared to 2024.

The film’s impact on earnings has fuelled speculation over the sport’s future U.S. broadcasting arrangements. Rights are up for renewal next year, and industry sources indicate Apple is exploring a bid when ESPN’s current deal expires.