The three-time F1 race winner has been a controversial figure in the stewards’ room as he mixed his role as a race official with that of an F1 pundit.

Herbert was critical of Max Verstappen after the Mexico City Grand Prix, where the Dutchman was twice penalised for forcing another driver off the track.

The ex-Benetton racer was among the stewards that weekend, as he had been two rounds earlier in Singapore.

There, Verstappen felt the wrath of officials after he swore during an FIA press conference, using the f-word when describing his car.

For that, he was handed a community service penalty while in Mexico, Leclerc made the same transgression but was hit with a €10,000 fine.

“It is with regret that we announce today that Johnny Herbert will no longer fulfil the position of F1 driver steward for the FIA,” a statement from the governing body announced.

“Johnny is widely respected and brought invaluable experience and expertise to his role.

“However, after discussion, it was mutually agreed that his duties as an FIA steward and that of a media pundit were incompatible.

“We thank him for his service and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Herbert has previously worked with Sky F1 on its broadcast but was dropped from the coverage at the end of 2022.

Since then, he’s been used as a pundit by online gambling agencies, who’ve contracted ex-racers as a means of guerrilla marketing.

In recent days, the FIA has been the focus of increased attention after it published the 2025 edition of the International Sporting Code.

That included adding Appendix B, a one-page document that sets out guidelines for stewards regarding misconduct (though it can also be ignored, as was seen in Daytona when no action was taken against Tommy Milner).

The guidelines are designed to eliminate the penalty inconsistencies seen in 2024 while simultaneously moving to stamp out abuse of officials.

On top of that, there have been renewed calls for permanent stewards in F1, with McLaren boss Zak Brown reiterating that point in the wake of Herbert’s dismissal.

“I don’t think we’re set up for success by not having full-time stewards,” he was quoted as saying by Reuters.

“As far as paying for stewards, this will probably be unpopular amongst my fellow teams (but) I’m happy if McLaren and all the racing teams contribute. I think it’s so important for the sport.

“It can’t be that expensive. If everyone contributes it’s not going to break the bank.”