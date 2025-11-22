Lando Norris continued his strong run of form by taking pole for the Las Vegas Grand Prix with a 1m47.934, just ahead of Max Verstappen. Carlos Sainz will start third ahead of George Russell, with Oscar Piastri fifth following a late incident with Isack Hadjar. Liam Lawson, Fernando Alonso, Hadjar, Charles Leclerc, and Pierre Gasly completed the top ten.

Lance Stroll was the biggest Q2 casualty in 12th, joined by Nico Hulkenberg, Esteban Ocon, Oliver Bearman, and Franco Colapinto. Lewis Hamilton was the shock Q1 elimination in last, with Alex Albon, Kimi Antonelli, Gabriel Bortoleto, and Yuki Tsunoda also out.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix begins at 8pm local time on Saturday (3pm AEDT Sunday).