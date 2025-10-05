George Russell claimed pole for the Singapore GP with a 1:29.158, setting a new lap record around Marina Bay. Max Verstappen was second, 0.182s behind, while Oscar Piastri secured third.

Kimi Antonelli impressed for Mercedes, qualifying fourth, with Lando Norris fifth. The Ferrari duo of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will start sixth and seventh, while Isack Hadjar and Oliver Bearman completed the top ten, Alonso rounding out P10.

Q2 saw Leclerc brush the wall early but recover to make it through, while Nico Hulkenberg, Alex Albon, Carlos Sainz, Liam Lawson, and Yuki Tsunoda were eliminated. Lawson’s appearance in qualifying was notable after Racing Bulls worked to repair his car following a heavy crash in FP3.

Q1 ended under yellow flags after Pierre Gasly’s Alpine stopped at Turn 11; he said he had “lost everything” before pulling off. Also out in the opening session were Gabriel Bortoleto, Lance Stroll, Franco Colapinto, and Esteban Ocon.

The Singapore Grand Prix begins at 8pm local time on Sunday (11pm AEDT).