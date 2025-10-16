Williams, Racing Bulls, Aston Martin, Haas and McLaren will each run unique designs in celebration of partnerships and milestones, adding extra flair to one of the sport’s most vibrant weekends.

Williams has embraced nostalgia, unveiling a 2002-inspired look to celebrate its partnership with Australian software giant Atlassian.

The blue and white colour scheme pays tribute to the FW24 — the car that carried Juan Pablo Montoya to pole at Monza with the fastest lap in F1 history at the time.

The livery was launched at the Lone Star Ranch in Austin with Montoya, Atlassian CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes and current driver Carlos Sainz.

“The FW47 looks incredible in this 2002 retro livery which I am sure will be a fan favourite,” Sainz said.

“I have seen first hand how Atlassian’s software and approach to teamwork is helping move the team forward.”

Cannon-Brookes added that the design symbolises the shared journey of the two organisations.

“Atlassian and Williams were both founded on teamwork,” he said.

“This 2002-inspired livery celebrates both teams’ legacy and the bright future ahead for Atlassian Williams Racing.”

Racing Bulls, meanwhile, will take to the track in a striking pearlescent black and amber “tortoise pattern” livery, created in collaboration with title partner Cash App.

Inspired by the Cash App Tortoise Card, the design extends to the team’s race suits, garage and merchandise.

The reveal was launched alongside multi-platinum musician Shaboozey and comedian Caleb Pressley in a short film directed by Emmy winner Alex Russell.

“I was excited to launch this card earlier this year and now seeing it come to life on an F1 car is electric,” Shaboozey said.

“Cash App always takes it to the next level with their partnerships.”

Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer described the design as part of the team’s growing identity.

“These special liveries have become part of our identity; moments where motorsport meets music, fashion, and creativity,” he said.

“The design we’re bringing to the track this weekend is another bold expression of that spirit, and Austin is the perfect place to bring it to life.”

Aston Martin will also run a special livery this weekend, unveiling the first bespoke design in its history — a science-inspired look featuring a series of F1-related formulas.

The one-off look was created to highlight innovation and the engineers behind the car, and was unveiled by Fernando Alonso and junior driver Jak Crawford at the Houston headquarters of title sponsor Aramco.

“This US GP weekend marks the team’s first livery takeover with our title partner, Aramco,” team principal Andy Cowell said.

“Together, we are highlighting science, innovation, and the people who bring the car to life.”

The collaboration also coincides with the launch of the Aramco STEM Challenge 2025, a global competition offering students a placement at Aston Martin’s technology campus.

Local team Haas will join the lineup of one-off designs at the United States Grand Prix, taking to the track with a special livery for their home race.

The design marks the third time this season the American team has raced a unique look, following previous one-off designs at the Japanese and Canadian Grands Prix.

The reveal was shared on social media with a clip of Bruce Springsteen’s Born in the U.S.A., highlighting the home-race weekend. The livery features a striking black base with bold red stars, a clear nod to designs inspired by COTA.

Completing the line-up of designs, McLaren will debut a special livery this weekend, inspired by Google’s AI model, Gemini.

The reigning constructors’ champions have incorporated the tech company’s branding into their car for Austin, adding a futuristic touch to the MCL39.

The team heads into the race on a high after securing back-to-back titles, with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris continuing their in-house battle as Max Verstappen closes in behind.