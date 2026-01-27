The Finnish and Scottish F1 legends will take to the track in a McLaren Solus GT and Senna GTR, brought to Adelaide by the Lee Collection, which boasts one of Australia’s largest supercar caches.

Hakkinen, a two-time F1 champion, will pilot the Solus GT – a single-seater with a naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine that revs past 10,000 rpm, designed to provide the closest possible experience to driving an F1 car.

Coulthard, himself a two-time Australian Grand Prix winner, will drive the track-only Senna GTR – a twin-turbo V8 supercar named in honour of Ayrton Senna.

Only 25 Solus GTs and 75 Senna GTRs exist worldwide.

The pair were among F1’s longest-serving teammates, racing together at McLaren for six seasons between 1996 and 2001.

Their reunion in Adelaide coincides with a nationwide speaking tour, where fans will see the former rivals share stories from their turbulent and celebrated careers.

Hakkinen and Coulthard join other F1 figures at the festival, including Valtteri Bottas, Thierry Boutsen, Stefan Johansson, and Martin Donnelly – the latter making his Adelaide debut in a Hesketh 308, the car that launched James Hunt’s career.

Other highlights of the festival include continuous on-track action across multiple categories, from F1 and V8 Supercars to touring cars, sports cars, motorcycles, and drift cars, alongside off-track displays, kids’ zones, food trucks, and interactive activations.

Tickets for the 2026 Adelaide Motorsport Festival on February 28- March 1 are on sale now.