According to Bloomberg, the company is examining a range of options that could include either building its own F1 team or acquiring an existing operation.

Endurance racing in the FIA World Endurance Championship is also reportedly under consideration.

The move comes as BYD continues to expand rapidly outside China while top-level motorsport increasingly aligns with hybrid technology.

F1 introduced sweeping new power unit regulations this season, boosting the electrical component of the hybrid drivetrain and increasing battery capacity.

A potential entry would represent a rare attempt by a Chinese manufacturer to break into a championship traditionally dominated by European and North American teams.

The financial barrier remains significant. Establishing and running an F1 team can take years of negotiation and development and costs upwards of $500 million USD per season ($701 million AUD) once expenses outside the sport’s cost cap are included.

Buying an existing team is considered the most realistic pathway if BYD choose to proceed. Audi joined the grid for the 2026 season after acquiring Sauber, while Cadillac debuted this year following a lengthy approval process.

Alpine has emerged as a potential target, with investment firm Otro Capital seeking buyers for its stake in Renault’s Formula 1 operation.

BYD recently overtook Tesla as the world’s largest electric vehicle seller and is pushing aggressively into markets across Europe and Latin America.

F1’s growing popularity in China could also strengthen the case for a future entry.

The Chinese Grand Prix returned to Shanghai in 2024 after a COVID-induced five-year absence, while Zhou Guanyu became the country’s first Formula 1 driver in 2022.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has previously voiced support for a Chinese manufacturer joining the grid, telling French publication Le Figaro in 2025 “a Chinese manufacturer would be the next logical step for the sport, following the arrival of Cadillac.”