The 20-year-old Sydneysider will replace the injured Ernesto Rivera at the Australian Grand Prix, racing with reigning F3 team champions Campos Racing as Rivera continues his rehabilitation from a back injury sustained over the off-season.

Heuzenroeder described the call-up as a major milestone in his career.

“I’m really pleased to make my Formula 3 debut at my home Grand Prix in Melbourne,” Heuzenroeder said.

“To be able to do this as one of the few Aussies to have been in this paddock is pretty special.

“I’m ready to take on the challenge, learn as much as possible and make the most of this.

“I’m extremely grateful to the team and my partners and supporters who are making this happen.”

Heuzenroeder stepped into Rivera’s seat during the recent pre-season test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya after being called up at short notice.

Despite it being his first outing in F3 machinery, he finished sixth overall on the final day and ran consistently inside the top group across the three-day test.

He was also just 0.401s shy of the outright pace in one session and recorded a session-best finish of second earlier in the week.

His Melbourne appearance ensures there will be two Australians on the F3 grid, with fellow countryman James Wharton lining up for Prema Racing.

It marks the first time since 2024 that multiple Australians have contested the category at their home Grand Prix.

Heuzenroeder arrives in F3 as the 2025 GB3 Championship vice champion, having claimed race wins and multiple podiums last season after finishing fourth in the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship in New Zealand earlier in the year.

He is signed with Campos for a full Eurocup-3 campaign in 2026 and has been competing in the Spanish Winter Championship ahead of that season beginning in May.

The Melbourne round, held from March 6–8, marks the opening event of the 2026 FIA Formula 3 season and forms part of the Formula 1 support program at Albert Park.