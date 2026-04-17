Amid ongoing discussions during the April break, Domenicali outlined qualifying and safety as the immediate priorities for adjustments ahead of Miami, with changes aimed at improving the on-track product without overreacting.

“Hopefully before Miami, the FIA will inform what will be, let’s say, the adjustment that will be done to tackle mainly two considerations,” he told Autosport.

“First is Qualifying – to try to be as much as you can on full power or full braking, whatever it is.

“And on the other hand, of course, to make sure that certain concerns that drivers highlight on the safety side will be fixed in the right way.”

Efforts to make qualifying more flat-out come after early criticism of energy management under the new regulations, though Domenicali stressed solutions are being developed collaboratively.

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“That’s an area where we are working in these weeks, together with the drivers, together with the teams, of course coordinated by the FIA, to see what could be the right adjustment without losing the right [track],” he said.

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He said that he welcomed the debate but warned against empty criticism.

“So, generally speaking, when we’re talking about something [I see it as] always great, because that generates a constructive discussion,” Domenicali explained.

“What I don’t like is people who love to criticise. I don’t know why, by the way. Criticising to criticise doesn’t help anyone and has really zero effect.”

Domenicali said talks between the FIA, teams and drivers were progressing well ahead of further meetings before Miami.

“I think that the discussions that have been in place since many months, with the FIA, with the teams, now even more with the drivers, are going in the right direction,” he said.

“There are meetings now, actually this week and also next week before Miami, to see what can be done to improve or to adjust the situation.”

While short-term tweaks are being worked through, Domenicali also urged the sport to decide its next engine regulations within 2026, citing long development timelines.

“We cannot lose too much time because time is passing so quickly. We need to be robust enough to allow us not to be in a corner, we need to decide as soon as possible,” he said.

“Of course, we’re going to be together with the FIA in discussing that. But that’s something that this year we need to decide what could be next.”

He added that any future direction must respect the investment made by current manufacturers, while backing a shift towards lighter, simpler cars.

“In this moment, to have a manufacturer that invests in Formula 1 is something incredible, which deserves our total respect,” he said.

“I definitely see personally – but it’s up, of course, to the FIA to propose that – a sort of sustainable fuel for sure at the centre of the future, with a different balance of what could be the electrification with a strong internal combustion engine.”