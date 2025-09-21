Piastri came into the Baku race on the back foot after a qualifying crash left him just ninth on the grid.

He is now guaranteed to be a non-scorer in the race as well, crashing out amid a bizarre opening lap for the McLaren driver.

He initially jumped the start, stopping immediately which meant he was stationary as the rest of the field got going.

That dropped him to the back of the field, Piastri then smacking the wall at Turn 5 while trying to get past 19th-placed Esteban Ocon.

Max Vertstappen leads the race while Piastri’s title rival Lando Norris currently sits ninth.

Piastri has also been hit with a five-second penalty for the jump start which can’t be served during the race. What is unclear is if it will be transferred to Singapore in the form of a grid penalty or not.

