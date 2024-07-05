A new rear wing and engine cover has been developed for this specific event, designed to maximise a new low-downforce concept.

McLaren is not alone with new parts, Red Bull Racing and Mercedes both have developments, though Ferrari has arrived in Silverstone with the same car it ran in Austria last weekend.

Red Bull Racing has a new floor, described as a ‘subtle re-profiling' of it, complemented by a new floor edge.

Mercedes has focused its efforts on the upper surfaces, with new front and rear wing flaps for this weekend.

However, the largest package belongs to Haas, which has seven new components ranging from floor body to fences, sidepod inlets, engine cover, and more.

Red Bull Racing

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Floor Body Performance -Flow Conditioning Subtle re-profiling of the surface above and behind the lower SIS tube Optimising the upper floor surface further based upon research and comparison with full scale results to get more energy thus pressure to the floor edge wing. Floor Edge Performance -Local Load Minor re-profiling of the edge wing with attendant detail Given higher pressure upstream, the edge wing detail has been subtley changed to add more camber deriving more load whilst respecting the necessity for flow stability.

Mercedes

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Front Wing Circuit specific -Balance Range Trimmed front wing flap Trimmed/ smaller chord flap, reduces front wing load to achieve sensible car balance if low downforce rear wing is chosen to run. Rear Wing Circuit specific -Drag Range Reprofiled flap Reducing local flap curvature reduces local flap load and offloads the mainplane – results in a lower downforce and lower drag upper wing. Front Corner Circuit specific -Cooling Range Smaller front brake duct inlet and exit Reducing the brake duct inlet and exit size reduces the mass flow feeding and cooling the brake disc and calliper. Rear Corner Performance -Local Load Upper lip realignment Better aligning the upper caketin lip to the local onset flow improves flow attachment through a range of conditions resulting in more local load.

McLaren

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Rear Wing Circuit specific -Drag Range Lower Downforce Rear Wing In anticipation of higher isochronal circuits, a less loaded Rear Wing assembly is introduced for this event, with the aim of reducing drag efficiently. Beam Wing Circuit specific -Drag Range High load Beamwing With the target to widen the operating range of the newly introduced low downforce wing, a high load Beam Wing has been designed to trade downforce and drag efficiently. Beam Wing Circuit specific -Drag Range Mid load Beamwing With the target to increase the operating range of the newly introduced low downforce wing, a mid load Beam Wing has been designed to trade downforce and drag efficiently. Beam Wing Circuit specific -Drag Range Low load Beamwing With the target to increase the operating range of the newly introduced low downforce wing, a low load Beam Wing has been designed to trade downforce and drag efficiently. Coke/Engine

Cover Circuit specific -Cooling Range Additional Cooling Exit The new Bodywork features an additional cooling exit, allowing an increase in cooling massflow, resulting in both an increase in overall cooling capacity as well as efficiency.

Aston Martin

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update work Front Wing Performance – Local

Load Modified twist distribution of the wing elements changing the front view shape. Changing the twist distribution of the wing modifies the spanwise loading to improve the overall performance of the wing and downstream interactions. Rear Corner Performance – Local

Load The small element on the outboard face of the lip has been replaced with a twin arrangement. The twin elements offer an improvement in alignment and downwash for improved wheel wake management increasing the load on surrounding geometry.

RB

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Halo Performance -Flow Conditioning The winglet on the top of the Halo will be removed in some configurations. The airflow around the Halo influences the downstream areas of the car including the rear wing, making removing it relevant in certain circumstances.

Sauber

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Floor Fences Performance –

Flow Conditioning An additional, alternative trim of the floor fences The different trim of the floor fences further optimises the flow of air in this crucial area of the car, improving the overall flow and aero efficiency of the package.

Haas