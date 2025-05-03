Qualifying 1 at Sydney Motorsport Park, which would set the grid for Race 2 where the Pros will start, was red flagged and thus shortened by five minutes.

Prior to that Evans in the Arise Racing Ferrari 296 was the fastest ahead of Tony D’Alberto in Adrian Dietz’s Wall Racing Lamborghini Huracan and Broc Feeney at the wheel of the Brad Schumacher’s Melbourne Perforce Centre Audi R8 LMS EVO II.

The stoppage was brought about when Matt Stoupis went off at Turn 1 and his Trophy class Audi ended up against the tyre barrier at Turn 2.

“Obviously we didn’t get many laps, so I was happy with that,” Evans said.

It also meant faster times would have been on offer while some like Jayden Ojeda and Thomas Randle were still on their tyre warmup preparations in the Tigani Motorsport Mercedes-AMGs and finished the session 14th and 15th.

Others that missed out on improving included fourth placed Ryan Wood, Jordan Love, Alex Peroni, Brandon Leitch, George King and Declan Fraser.

Gracie was 10th and first of the Am teams ahead of Ben Schoots and James Koundouris before she starred in Q2 where she was second, just 0.11s behind Schutte.

It was an incident-free session that determine the Race 1 grid with the Am drivers starting.

Schumacher was third in front of Marcel Zalloua and Sergio Pires in the Tigani Mercedes that Randle and King drove in the earlier sessions. Tim Miles (MPC Audi) was seventh in front of Liam Talbot (Aston Martin AMR Vantage) and Mark Rosser (Team BRM Audi).

Theo Koundouris was second in Am ahead of Shane Woodman.

Race 1 will be under lights at the SRO Shannons SpeedSeries is scheduled to commence at 7:55 pm AEST. The livestream and free-to-air broadcast will be on 7 Plus and 7 Mate respectively.