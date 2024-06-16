Camaros filled the top four in the Race 11 results and the top six in today's Race 12 of the Repco Supercars Championship, as well as the top three to six in the four qualifying sessions and shootouts held at Hidden Valley.

The Darwin venue is notable for having near enough to the second-longest straight on the calendar, shorter only than Conrod Straight (and barely shorter than Mountain Straight), with speed trap figures in February's season-opener at Mount Panorama pointing to the possibility of a straight-line disparity.

Senior figures from Blue Oval teams highlighted straight-line speed as a concern in the official Ford Performance press release, which is a standard issue on a Sunday night at the conclusion of a Supercars weekend.

Grove Racing team owner Stephen Grove said via that release, “We're losing too much time on the straight.”

Walkinshaw Andretti United Team Principal Carl Faux remarked in the same communication, “The fundamental car-engine combination just doesn't seem to balance out around here for the blue side.

“It's not for any lack of trying on all the Ford teams' part.”

Ford and its teams also used the Blue Oval's Sunday night press release after last year's Darwin Triple Crown to further amplify their parity concerns following a Chevrolet rout.

Then, Tickford Racing's Team Principal of the day, Tim Edwards, claimed “the parity keeps getting triggered constantly,” and so it was that an official parity review was announced days later.

This time around, with Edwards in the hotseat as Supercars' General Manager of Motorsport, the conjecture should be cleared up in a highly scientific manner in coming weeks.

Supercars confirmed during this year's Darwin weekend the timeline for transient dyno testing in the United States, with a set-up phase after the NTI Townsville 500 (July 5-7) then the first official phase after the Panasonic Air Conditioning Sydney SuperNight (July 19-21).

In any case, both Grove and Faux admitted tonight that their respective teams also have their own weaknesses to work on, with Dick Johnson Racing the best-performing Ford squad by some margin.

Grove said, “The weekend for us was tough. We had a lot of things thrown at us that we needed to get sorted. But I'm proud of how everyone pulled together.

“We've just got to get the car back in the window and get some one-lap speed and consistency. We need to start moving forward.

“We're all working really hard and there is a lot to take away from the weekend.

“We've got a test day coming up and a few things to try. We just need to get to Townsville and put our best foot forward.”

While Grove duo Matt Payne and Richie Stanaway had very little to smile about, the former's cause not helped by a pit lane start in Race 12 due to a fuel pressure drama, WAU and Chaz Mostert could at least point to their fightback in Saturday's Race 11.

Mostert qualified 22nd as the Clayton outfit's struggles with the super soft tyre continued, but he charged to fifth by the chequered flag through a combination of race pace and strategy.

Come Sunday, though, the two-time Bathurst 1000 winner qualified 20th and could only gain a net four spots in that encounter.

“We knew the super soft tyre was going to be a challenge and we just could not get any one-lap pace out of the car,” declared Faux.

“It's simply not good enough for us, from a qualifying perspective.

“Chaz had an absolutely stunning drive on Saturday when we took four new tyres, but on Sunday everyone copied us and we didn't get the same gain.

“We're pretty happy with the race pace of the cars. We've got a rookie day with Ryan Wood so we'll keep learning with him.”

