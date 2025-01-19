Starting from second place in the top eight reverse grid race, Manson got the holeshot into Turn 1 over Nikita Johnson and was never challenged for the lead.

“It feels great, I probably shouldn’t be that excited about a reverse grid race, but still feels good,” said Manson.

“We went quite aggressive with the strategy, so sort of had to pull a gap at the start and then tried to maintain it throughout the race.”

Johnson, the youngest driver at just 16 years old, said he couldn’t keep up with Manson.

“We knew that he would be a little bit faster and have a little more pace because we were running yesterday’s tyres,” said Johnson.

“Seb did a great job. He forced me into a mistake at Turn 2. I thought there was going to be a little bit more grip there but it’s okay.

“After that, I just tried to keep my head down and tried to stay as close as I could to him.”

Behind Manson and Johnson, Australia’s Patrick Heuzenroeder slotted into third but was put under pressure by Will Brown and fast starter Arvid Lindblad.

Brown tried to put a pass on his compatriot around the outside at Turn 2 but got hung out wide, opening the door for Lindblad to take fourth place.

Manson and Johnson skipped away from the field, leaving Heuzenroeder to fend off Lindblad and Brown.

He fought valiantly for his first Formula Regional podium but ultimately ceded the position at Turn 2.

Lindblad stretched his legs and set about chasing the top two. Brown looked like he might challenge Heuzenroeder for fourth but couldn’t find a way through.

Lindblad was the star of the show from eighth to third.

“It was fun to drive,” said the Red Bull junior driver.

“I didn’t have much expectation going into this race. We’ve seen the passing is quite difficult in general in this car and around this track, so I didn’t have much expectation.

“The start was really good. I was up to fifth and then fourth and then Patrick was quite hard to pass. He was defending well. It’s not easy here with the bumps.

“I sent it at Turn 2 and made it stick. It was a bit hairy but it was a good move and that was the race.”

Race 6 of Toyota Formula Regional Oceania at Hampton Downs is slated for 2:55pm AEDT. Brown will start that race from sixth while Lindblad will be on pole position.