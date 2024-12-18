Frougas has joined with Garth Walden Racing which is expanding its Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia GT3 winning team to run a car in the Monochrome GT4 Australia Championship.

He will behind the wheel of the latest specification, and first, Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO2 in Australia. The car has been purchased directly from Toyota GAZOO Racing Europe and is currently on its way to Australia.

“I’m looking forward to moving into sportscar racing as my ultimate dream has always been to race in the WEC and this is a step towards my dream,” said Daniel.

“Getting behind the wheel of the latest spec Toyota Supra to race in Australia is really exciting and I am looking forward to testing in February 2025.”

The 19-year-old makes the move to GT4 after four years in Formula Fords where he competed in the National Series and scored several podiums. In this year’s series he raced with Colin Hill Engineering and finished seventh overall. At the same time, he also took in rounds of the Victorian State Championship.

“We are really pleased that one of the first GR Supra GT4 EVO2s that we have sold is going to Australia and looking forward to seeing what Daniel can do with the support of GWR,” said Toyota GAZOO Racing Europe Customer Motorsport’s Dane Berry.

“Hopefully we will see some more Supras joining the championship in 2025 to add another level of excitement and competitiveness to GT4 racing in Australia.”

The Monochrome GT4 Australia season begins with a media/test day at Phillip Island on March 25 before round one at the same circuit on April 4-6.