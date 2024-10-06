In his Chev Camaro, Gartner won the three Sunday’s TFH Hire TA2 Muscle Car races while Haynes (Ford Mustang) was a close second in each. They dominated the first two places while Mark Bailey (Camaro) finished the fifth round at the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series third overall.

The track was wet for Race 2 (the first of the day) but drying as the sun broke through. Haynes led at the single file rolling start before Gartner was able to get by on the second lap. From there the Camaro driver was able to eke out an 11.7s lead by the flag as Haynes kept his championship aspirations in focus.

The drive of the race belonged to the lone Challenger of Hayden Jackson in his Dodge. He started off the rear of the grid and revelled in the conditions to finish third. He was just in front of Bailey who relegated Mark Crutcher (Mustang) in the latter stages.

Crutcher had a spin out of Tune 10 on the last lap which pushed him back behind Aaron Prosser (Mustang) and Domain Ramsay (Camaro). Graham Cheney (Camaro) was running sixth when he spun off at Turn 11 because of contact with John Holinger (Camaro). Eighth was Jason Pryde (Camaro), ahead of Josh Thomas (Mustang) who sixth early with a spin.

Gartner was able to wrestle the front running off Haynes at the start of Race 3 before the latter hit the lead at Turn 9 on the second lap. Jackson had third but would begin to fall back, jammed in fourth gear.

Bailey assumed third ahead of Prosser, Thomas and Crutcher before the safety car was out. Ramsay had spun out of Turn 2 and into the inside tyre wall.

After the race resumed after four laps behind the safety car, Haynes continued to lead. Gartner was close behind and looked to pass. Ultimately, he made the move at Turn 3 and made it stick at Turn 4.

Gartner went on to win narrowly ahead of Haynes while Bailey was just in front of Prosser and Thomas. Cheney was next, in front of Crutcher, Jason Pryde (Camaro), Holinger and Reidy.

In the last race, Gartner eased ahead of Haynes off the start and led throughout the 12 laps for a 1.6s victory over the championship leader.

Third went to Prosser with Cheney next after he passed Bailey on Lap 9. Next was Thomas and he was followed by Danny Reidy (Camaro) and Crutcher who had a spin at Turn 8 on the first lap after contact with Holinger.

Haynes leads the championship with one round to go at One Raceway with 1108 points. His nearest rival is Cheney on 1026 and just 25 points ahead of Gartner.