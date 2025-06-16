The Go Karts Co team were among the 61 entries at the super endurance week event with their Mercedes AMG GT4 entered in the GTO class.

They finished just 23.3 seconds behind the winning Round 3 Racing Porsche in the gruelling event and would have won the race by over a lap if not a for a late lap penalty.

It wasn’t their only setback. With Aaron at the wheel, the car had a tyre blowout at 250kmh on the way into Turn 1 on the Daytona International Speedway road course that uses part of the oval track.

Two laps down, he was in another stint when the rear wing came off in a separate incident. It cost the team a lap. The team were able to retrieve all laps to be back in content of outright victory. Aaron was also driving when contact with another car almost at race’s end, incurred another one-lap penalty.

There are four classes in the WRL. GTO for what are basically GT4-spec cars, GT1 and GT2 that caters for Production based machinery, and GTU for mini GTP racers.

It was the first time that the bothers have teamed up for a WRL event since the passing of their father Wayne. Previously the family competed at Circuit of the Americas, Watkin Glen and Road Atlanta.

“Aaron had done a couple of events with another team, but this has been our first since dad’s passing,” said Drew who started the race. Lawrence was second in the car and after numerous driver changes, Aaron finished the race.

“This was Jacob’s first event outside of racing his Randall Racing BMW in Australian GT4 and he really fitted in well. He nailed it perfectly, drove superbly and managed the traffic really well.

“The WRL events are great with lots of track time. We will look to do more of these races, but it will depend on budget and being able to make the time with work and business.”