Matt Hillyer was leading the Toyota GAZOO Racing Australia GR Cup after three rounds and before the fourth at Mout Panorama.

A poor qualifying, an engine failure in Race 1, accident damage in Race 2, and a heavy crash in Race 3 meant he scored no points.

The impact in the last race on the top of The Mountain was recorded at 63G, despite Hillyer being able to walk away with just bruising.

The damage sustained to the car was not able to be repaired in time for the final round on the streets of the Gold Coast this weekend.

“It’s really disappointing to be missing the final round, but I can’t thank everyone enough for the work that’s gone into trying to get back on the grid since immediately after the race on Sunday. There’s a lot of people that have been doing everything they can,” said Hillyer.

“I would have loved to be there fighting for the championship for everyone, but I’ll still look back on this year really proudly on what we have achieved together.

“A huge thank you to our partners who have made this year possible, to the entire Walkinshaw Andretti United team, my family, and everyone who’s been involved in the programme for their work all year, I wish we could have finished on a better note.

“Looking forward to supporting the team at the Gold Coast next weekend, and whatever 2025 brings.”

Despite the obvious disappointment of missing the final round, it doesn’t take away from his season.

The highlight was his six race victories in a row, with clean sweeps at the Sydney Motorsport Park and Sandown rounds.

The 2025 plans for all the WAU Foundation Academy programmes will be announced in due course.