The TFH Racing driver crossed the line first in today's opener, however did so with a serious question mark over the race-winning pass on James Moffat.

Hazelwood passed long-time leader Moffat right as a safety car was called, prompting an investigation into the legality of the move.

Moffat was quick to call the pass out as illegal following the race, while Hazelwood said Moffat was ‘playing silly buggers' by not accepting a redress at the time.

Motorsport Australia has since investigated the matter with the provisional results changed to name Moffat as the winner with Hazelwood in second.

Those results are set to be finalised once all paperwork has been submitted.

James Golding was another driver penalised, copping an extra 10 seconds to his race time for hitting Supercars teammate Tim Slade.

That dropped him from third on the road to 14th in the final standings.