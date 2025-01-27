The Trackhouse Racing by TF Sport entry was running inside the top five when Connor Zilisch made a costly error (timestamped video above).

Entering Turn 1 with just over an hour remaining, Zilisch spun the #91 Corvette Z06 GT3.R into the path of an LMP2 competitor.

Ironically, Zilisch collided with the Era Motorsport car he claimed last year’s LMP2 class victory with.

The #91 was assessed a drive-through penalty and they dropped to the rear of the GTD Pro field.

Zilisch finished the race, recovering only to ninth.

“This race is awesome and I’m so glad I got to be a part of it for my second time,” Zilisch told Frontstretch.

“I’m really frustrated with my final two stints. We had a really good shot. We were third, saving fuel, and would have been good there for that last run if I didn’t make that one mistake and get a drive-through.

“Frustrated with myself but just really had a blast with the entire TF Sport team. All my teammates made it really fun. Glad I got to do this race again but frustrated with how I finished it.”

Van Gisbergen and McLaughlin will turn their attention to their respective NASCAR and IndyCar programs.

It’s a short turnaround for van Gisbergen, who will race on February 3 (AEDT) at Bowman Gray Stadium in the season-opening Clash race.