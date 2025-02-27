Alongside Will Buxton, Townsend Bell, and James Hinchcliffe will be pit lane reporters Kevin Lee, Jack Harvey, and Georgia Henneberry.

Lee and Henneberry will be familiar voices for IndyCar fans, making the switch across from NBC Sports to FOX Sports.

Harvey has competed in IndyCar since 2017 and competed full-time between 2020 and 2024 across Meyer Shank Racing (2020-2021), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (2022-2023), and Dale Coyne Racing (2024).

Harvey will contest the 2025 Indianapolis 500 with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing in what will be his eighth attempt.

FOX Sports has also confirmed Jamie Little be part of the Indianapolis 500 broadcast team too.

In 2004, she became IndyCar’s first female television pit reporter.

She’ll make an early return to the IndyCar commentary roster, covering for Henneberry at St Petersburg.

The change from NBC to FOX as the broadcast rights holders ends Leigh Diffey’s time as the lead IndyCar commentator.

Diffey has effectively been replaced by Buxton, who is synonymous with Formula 1 and the Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive.

“I can’t wait. I’m absolutely champing at the bit,” said Buxton ahead of the season opener.

“I’ve spent the last couple of months thinking about nothing else. I have done about as much research as it is humanly possible to do.

“You can’t see behind me because I’ve got this stupid function on my camera that seems to zoom on my face, but my library of books behind me is almost exclusively IndyCar books.

“My daughter actually bought me a history of the 500 book for my birthday, which is really, really lovely.

“I have crammed about as many statistics, watched about as many races as it’s humanly possible to do, and now I just want to get there. I just want to get to St. Pete and start calling the action.

“It’s going to be such an enthralling season. There are so many fascinating storylines for us to follow and hopefully a burgeoning growing audience that we can introduce to the fastest racing on earth, what is for me the greatest racing on earth, and bring them along for the ride.”

Practice 1 for the IndyCar Series gets underway on Saturday at 7am AEDT. Practice 2 is scheduled for 2am AEDT on Sunday followed by Qualifying at 6:30am AEDT.

Monday’s race gets underway at 4am AEDT and is live and exclusive on Stan Sport.