The Kiwi won the Jim Clark Trophy at the MotorSport New Zealand Awards on Saturday night, where the country’s sports stars were honoured.

New Zealand was a regular haunt for Formula 1 legend Clark in the 1960s, winning the Tasman Series in 1965, 1967, and 1968.

Clark was tragically killed at Hockenheim in a Formula 2 race at just 32 years old in 1968, but is remembered as one of the greats.

The Jim Clark Trophy is awarded to an individual competing nationally or internationally who shows a sportsmanlike attitude to the sport and fellow competitors as well as natural ability in “putting up the most meritorious racing performance during the season”.

According to MotorSport New Zealand, “The pedestal is made of granite mined from the Clark family quarry in Scotland, and is surmounted by a bronze statue figurine representative of Jim Clark.”

McLaughlin was picked for his achievements in 2024, which included winning pole position for the Indianapolis 500 that year and finishing third in the IndyCar Series.

“This is truly one of the most humbling moments of my career, and I’m sorry I cannot be there to share it with you in person,” said McLaughlin in a video shown at the awards night.

“To be the recipient of the Jim Clark Trophy is an incredible honour, not just because of what it represents, but because of who it represents.

“Jim Clark was more than a racing car driver. According to anything I’ve ever read or stories that have been conveyed to me, Jim Clark was a gentleman, a pioneer, and one of the purest talents to ever touch a steering wheel.

“His connection with New Zealand through the Tasman Series and his three victories in that championship in the 60s was deep and genuine. He didn’t race here and in Australia to fill in the European winter months. He raced here for the fans and they loved him for it.

“To be associated with Jim Clark in any way is a privilege, but to have my name engraved on a trophy that bears his name and likeness, that’s something I never imagined when I was a kid growing up in Hamilton, dreaming about driving fast cars.”

McLaughlin said he was humbled to have his name alongside Clark’s and fellow award recipients, including Shane van Gisbergen and Brendon Hartley

“This award is made even more special when you look at the names that have received it before me, including the inaugural recipient, Graeme McRae, Jimmy Richards, my old boss Ross Stone, Murph [Greg Murphy], and the great man Kenny Smith, who’s won it three times, and let’s be honest, he might not be finished yet,” said McLaughlin.

“Many of these guys are genuine heroes of mine and competitors who have carried the New Zealand flag with pride and class around the world. To now be a part of that cohort is a bit surreal, to be honest.”

McLaughlin took the opportunity to open up on his dual citizenship now that he lives in the United States and is married to an American, his wife Karly.

“That decision is a reflection of where my career has taken me and the life I’ve built here with my family,” said McLaughlin.

“But make no mistake, I’ll always be a proud Kiwi and our flag will always sit proudly on the belt of my race suit. New Zealand made me who I am, it’s in my blood, and it always will be.”

McLaughlin said he hoped the award win would bode well for his Indianapolis 500 tilt on Monday (AEST).

Clark won the 1965 edition of the Indianapolis 500 in a Ford-powered Lotus.

“I look at the achievements of previous winners and know I can earn this honour more than once, and my quest to do that comes this weekend when I endeavour to repeat Jim Clark’s 1965 Indianapolis 500 victory,” said the Kiwi.

“Nothing will make me more proud than stretching the New Zealand flag and splashing milk all over it on the podium on Sunday afternoon.

“Tonight’s trophy is a reminder of where I’ve come from and the responsibility I carry as a Kiwi representing this proud motorsport nation on the world stage.

“It is one thing to be able to drive a car fast, but it is another to compete with dignity and honesty while understanding and respecting the foundation on which our opportunities have been built.

“History and those who have written it will never be lost on me, and I remain committed to adding my own chapter in what has been an incredible story for our small but talented, innovative, passionate, and respected motorsport nation.

“Thank you again for this incredible honour and long live the legacy of Jim Clark and New Zealand Motorsport.”

McLaughlin will start the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 from 10th in the #3 Pennzoil Chevy.

Stan Sport will have exclusive live coverage of the event from 1am AEST on Monday, May 26 with the race to begin at 2:45am.