McLaughlin lost control under brakes entering Turn 9, a 90-degree right-hander.

Radioing to his team, McLaughlin said he was denied the downshift.

The crash came just as IndyCar commentator and former driver Townsend Bell recapped McLaughlin’s season to date.

“For Scotty Mac, what does this guy need? He’s got to avoid the little mistakes that have created big issues this season,” said Bell.

“This is what I’m talking about, a little mistake at Barber entering Turn 1. One of the biggest crashes we’ve seen there ever, punches through the chainlink fence.

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“He can’t let those mistakes happen anymore.

“He had me completely sold that this was going to be a McLaughlin year, and it still could be – listen, it’s early days,” he added.

“You can still turn things around, but man, those little mistakes can have just absolutely devastating outcomes for your confidence as a driver, for the confidence of the race team.

“McLaughlin just needs to settle back in to that regular podium performance that he’s demonstrated.”

Just as Bell ended his sentence, McLaughlin spun into the tyre barrier.

“What were we just saying? That was the commentator’s curse,” said co-commentator James HInchcliffe.

“I blame you.”

Bell replied,” I take 50 percent of the blame for that right now.”

McLaughlin ended practice in second overall, while Will Power was fastest for Andretti Global on a 1:07.6053s and 0.1861s ahead of his former Team Penske stablemate.

Speaking after the incident, McLaughlin

“Honestly, I felt like I got a denied downshift. It was a bit unfortunate,” said McLaughlin.

“Going in there you’re committing pretty high, but I probably should have… looking back at it now, didn’t have much time because it was sliding for a long time.

“I grabbed a gear and then it just locked the rear tyre. Bit of a passenger, car’s super good.

“I think we’ve got a rocketship this weekend it’s just a matter of putting it together.”

McLaughlin is in the midst of a 22-race winless streak with his last triumph coming at the Milwaukee Mile in 2024. His best finish at Long Beach is sixth.

Results: IndyCar Series Grand Prix of Long Beach, Practice 1