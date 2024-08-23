Jack Doohan has described the “crazy moment” when he put pen to paper to become a fully-fledged F1 driver.

Doohan will join Pierre Gasly at Alpine next season to become the 19th Australian to race in the world championship.

The 21-year-old has been reserve driver for the Enstone squad for two years prior to his promotion, which was announced by the team today.

“It was a crazy moment,” Doohan said of the moment he signed the contract.

“I was actually in Spa. It was in my test day, the Pirelli tyre test day in the 2024 car on the Wednesday after Spa.

“It was a cool experience.

“I was there with my father, who witness signed it, and my coach Sergi [Bou Garcia], but also for a lot of the team who was still there.

“It was a crazy experience and something that, to be honest, is still taking a long, long time to sink in.

“There's been so much time that I've felt like I've been so close, and I just couldn't believe it until almost [when] it was announced – like today – till it was up there on F1 and out for everyone and almost like it couldn't be taken back.”

Suggestions Doohan had signed the deal following the Belgian Grand Prix quickly began to circulate.

The news was expected to be announced before the F1 summer break but was delayed.

His promotion comes with the approval of future team-mate Gasly, who spoke highly of Doohan on Thursday.

In landing an F1 race drive, Doohan joins his father in reaching the pinnacle of his respective field.

Mick Doohan won five world championships on two wheels but has spent much of his retirement supporting his son's ambitions.

“He was emotional and both very happy but also knew what lies ahead,” Doohan said of his father's reaction.

“It's another stepping stone, another milestone. It's something that, not only me but also he's dedicated the whole second part of his life to; investing and sacrificing into getting me to this moment.

“It's an amazing feeling for him, also myself, that all this hard work has paid off but very quickly knowing the real hard work and real dedication starts now.”

Doohan will continue as Alpine's reserve driver for the balance of 2024 before taking over the car currently occupied by Esteban Ocon next season.

His maiden F1 race will be on home soil, at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix next March.