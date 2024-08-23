Jack Doohan has received support in his quest to secure a place on the F1 grid next season from Pierre Gasly.

The Frenchman will lead the Alpine squad next season with current team-mate Esteban Ocon set to join Haas.

It has not yet been announced who will partner Gasly, though there have been strong suggestions Doohan has inked a race deal.

The Australian is currently the squad's reserve driver and has played a key support role throughout the season.

His contribution was highlighted over the Monaco Grand Prix, where he worked tirelessly to refine setups that netted on-track improvements in the Principality.

Doohan has also twice taken to the track on a race weekend, in Canada and again at the British Grand Prix, to fulfil the team's obligation to run a rookie driver in each of its cars during a practice session.

He's also been kept busy performing tyre testing and completing a testing programme in the team's older machinery.

That contribution has left the team, and Gasly specifically, with a positive opinion of the 21-year-old.

“I got to know him more over the last year and a half,” Gasly said.

“He's doing a very good job for the team in the simulator, very good feedback.

“I know he's been testing this year, so the team gave him some good testing program.

“He's been very useful to the team in terms of work back at the factory, helping us on race weekends, after free practices based on the limitation we had with the car.

“He's a great kid,” added the 28-year-old.

“I think he's fast, from watching what he's been doing in Formula 2 the previous years.

“He knows the team and he's a great guy, so I think he's a good option.

“Ultimately it is the team signing the second driver,” Gasly added on his input into his team-mate's selection.

“I said what I had to say. I think we have, as a team, only good options, but then it's up to the team to make a decision.”

Speculation suggested Doohan was poised to be announced as Gasly's 2025 team-mate in the days following the Belgian Grand Prix.

While that came and went, it remains expected that the Australian will get the nod.