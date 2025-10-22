JR Motorsports has locked in its driver lineup for the 2026 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season, combining a pair of proven veterans with a deep bench of young talent and part-time superstars.

The team announced Tuesday that Justin Allgaier will once again pilot the No. 7 Chevrolet full-time, extending his long-running tenure with the organization.

Sammy Smith will return for his second full season in the No. 8, building on a promising 2025 campaign that featured wins and a deep playoff run.

Beyond its two full-time contenders, JR Motorsports is set to rotate several drivers across its other entries, a strategy that has paid off in recent years for both driver development and sponsor exposure.

Rajah Caruth will compete part-time in the No. 88, continuing his relationship with the team after several standout performances this year in the Truck Series.

Meanwhile, Carson Kvapil and Connor Zilisch will split time in the No. 1, a pairing that blends Kvapil’s short-track expertise with Zilisch’s growing reputation as one of the sport’s most versatile young drivers.

Rounding out the lineup, Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen will share the No. 9 Chevrolet in select events.

Chastain, who has made starts for JRM in the past, brings a Cup Series edge and aggressive flair, while Van Gisbergen adds road course star power following his successful transition from Supercars to NASCAR competition.

Team co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. has often emphasized a balance between experience and opportunity within his program, and the 2026 roster reflects that philosophy.

“We’ve always tried to build a lineup that can win races and develop the next wave of talent,” Earnhardt said in a statement. “This group gives us both — veterans who can lead and young drivers who can learn and compete at a high level.”

With Allgaier and Smith anchoring the effort full-time and a rotating cast of capable part-timers behind them, JR Motorsports looks poised to remain one of the top organizations in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series garage heading into 2026.

