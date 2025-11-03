Denny Hamlin walked into the media center after what felt like a dream of a race—but it didn’t end up going his way.

The emotions were raw, almost unreadable at first. A mix of shock and numbness that comes when the championship slips through your fingers in the final moments. He didn’t have to say much to convey it.

“I don’t know. I really don’t have much for emotion right now. Just numb about it ’cause just in shock. That’s about it,” Hamlin said when asked about the pain of watching another title get away.

It was a quiet, almost hollow honesty, the kind you rarely hear so openly from someone so competitive.

His daughters had been crying on pit road, and he struggled to find the right words for them.

“Something we can’t control. You know, certainly unfortunate circumstances. One of those life lessons years down the road,” he said.

Even in heartbreak, Hamlin’s focus was on perspective, on the lesson hidden in the loss.

The pre-race feature on NBC had stirred some emotion earlier in the day, but once he was back in the car, it was all business.

“I got back. As soon as I got back in the car, locked in, for sure,” he said, reminding us all of the discipline that has made him one of the sport’s most consistent performers.

Hamlin had hoped to see his dad witness a championship, and the weight of that expectation was evident.

“Did the best I could. Everything I really prepared for happened today. I felt like we responded. Even losing track position at one point, just battling back. Did really well on restarts. Hadn’t been good on restarts for the bulk of the year. Yeah, the team brought a great championship car. I felt like I drove it just right up until two laps to go. Yeah, this is the part that stinks,” he said, voice breaking through the professional veneer.

Forty seconds. That’s how close it felt.

“We’re 40 seconds from a championship. I don’t know. It’s just unfortunate. The only difference before is the cautions came maybe a little sooner than that. I don’t know. Gosh, you work so hard. This sport can drive you absolutely crazy ’cause sometimes speed, talent, all that stuff, just does not matter,” he said.

The frustration and futility were palpable, but so was respect for the sport.

The pit crew had delivered a near flawless effort, minus a hiccup that wasn’t their fault, and Hamlin made sure to acknowledge it.

“Yeah, they did a great job. We had one hiccup, but it wasn’t their fault. We got fortunate with the left rear tire that was flat under caution. They executed a great day. Man, I really wish I could have got it for them. While the championship… You know, it wouldn’t have changed anything I felt truly about myself. I wanted it so bad for everyone else, all of my supporters, all my friends and family and whatnot, that they want it so bad. Just not going to happen.”

Even in defeat, Hamlin found solace in the performance.

“Yeah, I mean, Kyle Larson has the trophy, but we dominated. We did our job. We did the best we could. They’re a championship team and a championship driver. They’re going to win a hell of a lot more than just these two. When everyone had to bring their best, I think it was evident who was the best today,” he said.

The heartbreak didn’t erase the awareness of circumstance.

“No, I didn’t think it was over. I thought, Well, all right, let me see where the other guys are at. Surely they can’t jump too far in front of me. I just didn’t think there would be that many cars that took two tires. It’s really hard to predict how many cars are going to do what, things like that. But yeah, I didn’t think it was over. When I lined up, yeah, row five, I thought, It will be difficult, for sure,” Hamlin recalled.

And the tire issues, a story in themselves, weren’t a source of blame.

“Well, I think they did a great job all season long. It’s not their fault that we’re running the tires flat. I really applaud them and the tires that they’ve continued to bring to the racetrack and keep pushing the limits on softer, softer, to try to put it back in the drivers’ hands. It’s the teams. They’re the ones that come here and we test. There’s wheel force test. They keep testing the limits of really how low you can go. It would be difficult for anyone to build a tire that can withstand what we’re doing to it with this car. They’re in a really tough spot. Certainly I think, if anything, they deserve credit,” Hamlin said.

Asked where he goes from here, his honesty lingered.

“Yeah, I don’t know. The last couple times I’ve been doing this, either wasn’t fast enough, or circumstances. There were some untimely yellows in the last time I did this. Yeah, I’m not really sure. Just takes all of a sudden everything we did preparing was right, where we guessed was right, and just didn’t work out, which is crazy,” he said.

Hamlin smiled faintly, almost ruefully, about the moment.

“Gosh, I don’t know. Golly, in this moment I never want to race a car ever again. I mean, my fun meter is pegged,” he said.

The weight of coming so close, only to fall short, was enough to silence even a man who has faced every kind of racing heartbreak imaginable.

In the end, Denny Hamlin’s championship weekend at Phoenix was not defined by the trophy he didn’t get, but by the unwavering drive, the respect for his team, and the rare glimpse into the vulnerability of a competitor who refuses to quit.