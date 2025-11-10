It’s a significant move for the long-running NSW outfit, which has never before had a dedicated chassis partner.

As part of the new partnership, Topgun Racing Team will field a full lineup of Tony Kart chassis across multiple classes, supported directly by OTK Kart Australia and the OTK Kart Group in Italy. The collaboration will focus on driver development, technical excellence, and maintaining the highest standards of competition within Australian karting.

Team Manager Cody Brewczynski said the partnership represents a major step forward.

“Partnering with OTK Kart Australia and representing Tony Kart is a major milestone for our team,” he said.

“Tony Kart has a long-standing reputation for performance, innovation, and championship-winning heritage.

“We’re excited to bring that pedigree to our drivers and the New South Wales karting community. Working alongside Troy since I was 7 I have learnt so much from him.

“I’m excited to be taking on a bit more of a leadership role and taking a few things from my own racing program and passing it on to the next generation.”

OTK Kart Australia Director Troy Hunt also shared his enthusiasm for the partnership.

“Topgun Racing has shown incredible commitment to driver performance and is stepping up there professionalism,” he said.

“We’re thrilled to have them officially represent Tony Kart in NSW and continue to grow the OTK presence in the region.”

Topgun Racing Team will continue to compete in many of their existing programs across regional NSW events and the Australian Karting Championships. The team has been a consistent front-runner over the past two decades, and that success looks set to continue heading into 2026.

The new connection also opens up opportunities for Topgun drivers to expand their racing pathways internationally, including potential involvement in FIA Karting through the OTK Group.

Brewczynski’s promotion to team manager adds another exciting layer to the team’s future. Despite being just 23 years old, he’s already highly regarded within the karting paddock for his leadership and technical insight.

Alongside his management duties, Brewczynski continues to climb the motorsport ladder as a driver — currently sitting third in the V8 SuperUtes Championship, just 20 points off the lead after a victory at Bathurst.

With the 2026 season fast approaching, Topgun Racing Team is expected to confirm its driver lineup in the coming weeks.