After sitting out the rounds at Monarto and Newcastle, the opportunity for Webster to return to KZ2 has come in the form of the Western Australia-based BRM Team, run by Jason Priolo.

It will be a big change for Webster given it will be his first appearance in the AKC without Kart Republic/Tom Williamson Racing, where he started in Cadet 12.

“We’re excited to have one of Australia’s fastest young talents joining BRM Kart Australia in KZ2,” said Priolo.

“Jack’s speed and drive are next level. We can’t wait to see him in action in BRM colours!”

While Ipswich hasn’t been the happiest hunting ground for BRM in the KZ2 category, with a best finish of sixth for Henry Johnstone back in 2023, it has been one of Webster’s strongest stops on the calendar.

At the 2023 round Webster scored a podium on debut in X30 and clinched another Ipswich podium in Tag Light at last year’s QLD state championships.

Over his short but explosive KZ2 career he has consistently been inside the top five with clearly enough speed to stand on the top step of the podium when everything is put together.

An extremely competitive field will line up in KZ2 at Ipswich with reigning champion Sam Dicker, multiple-time champion Troy Loeskow, round winners Jac Preston, James Golding, Dylan Guest, and Nick Mitic all lining up on the grid.

Bailey Sagidak, Scott Chaston, Jay Coul, and Luca Nici will also be looking to continue their strong form of late where all four have been well in contention for round victories.

Catch the action live and free on 7Plus across the weekend while live timing will be shown via SpeedHive.