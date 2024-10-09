This weekend’s FIA KZ World Karting Championships will feature four Kiwi racers, an Australian and a number of internationals that have been frequent visitors to Australia.

Leading the antipodeans is World Title regular, Daniel Bray who will lineup in the Masters category in a Parolin. 37-year-old Bray is a multiple NZ Champion, a SKUSA event winner in America and built a solid reputation for himself through his exploits at the pinnacle of European competition.

Over recent times, the likeable Kiwi has been a staple of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship as a mechanic with many Kiwi youngsters, his charges have included the likes of Supercars stars, Matt Payne and Ryan Wood.

Also in the Masters will be David Malcolm under the same team banner as Bray, while Gold Coast Race of Stars Champions – five time World Champion, Italian Davide Fore (BirelART) and Frenchman Anthony Abbasse (Sodi) will be in the category.

Young Kiwi, Jay Urwin – who made his Australian Kart Championship debut last year – will be in the premier KZ category for BirelART alongside former World Champion – Tony Kart’s Dutchman Marijn Kremers (who spent many of his formative racing years in Australia) and multiple World Champion and another Race of Stars winner, Paolo de Conto. Italian, de Conto, came out of retirement at the end of last year and will line-up for the Parolin squad.

Australian Tony Kart factory driver, Xavier Avramides will make his KZ2 World Title debut for the Tony Kart factory team.

Having based himself in Europe this year under the management of Australian motorsport identity Michael Patrizi (who will be at the event), Avramides moved up to senior competition earlier in 2024 and the KZ2 class only recently. He’ll be joined by New Zealander, Jacob Cranston (Sodi).

On track action begins on Friday with a sole practice session, qualifying and the opening heats before more heats on Saturday then the Super Heats and World Championship Finals on Sunday.