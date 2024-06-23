As first revealed by Speedcafe work has been underway between Supercars and the West Australian government to bring a street race to Perth.

It was then confirmed over the Darwin Triple Crown weekend that an agreement of sorts has been reached between the two parties with 2026 earmarked for the first event on the Perth streets.

Burswood Park, between Optus Stadium and the Crown Casino complex and alongside the Swan River and CBD, is the preferred site for the race.

The news piqued the interest of Kostecki, who last year became just the second West Aussie to win a Supercars title along with 2007 champion Garth Tander.

According to Kostecki, the move is a good one as the series looks to recapture interest in the west following a trip to Wanneroo Raceway this year that was solid, but far from spectacular, in terms of attendance.

“I think it's been in the pipeline for a while, there was a bit of noise around the Perth round [this year],” said Kostecki.

“It's pretty cool to see. It's great that the government is getting behind the round and they want to invest in the sport, which is really cool.

“I think it's important that we change things up and do different things over periods of time to spice things up.”

The historic Wanneroo venue will continue to host Supercars in Perth next season as part of the 14-round expanded calendar.

The Burswood race, should it get up as planned, would then replace Wanneroo for 2026 – potentially as the season-opener.