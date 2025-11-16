Corey Day and Kyle Larson both had nights to forget at the Hangtown 100 at Placerville Speedway.

What was supposed to be a fun dirt midget race for some of NASCAR’s biggest names turned into a blatant example of how quickly things can go wrong on a quarter mile dirt track.

Early in the feature, Corey Day, who is set to run the full O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season for Hendrick Motorsports, got tangled up near the front.

His car snapped, went airborne, and flipped front over back multiple times. The flips looked violent and scary, but Day walked away on his own.

Later in the race, Kyle Larson, the defending Cup Series champion, got wrecked from the lead by Daison Pursley.

Larson rolled his midget hard but, like Day, was okay.

Watching Larson get taken out like that shows how unpredictable these midget races can be, even one of the best short track racers in the world could get taken out in the blink of an eye.

Placerville Speedway is a tiny, high banked quarter mile dirt oval known for producing wild racing. It is a track where momentum changes in an instant and one mistake can flip a car or end a driver’s night.

That’s exactly what happened on Friday.

Both Day and Larson walked away, but this was a reminder that dirt racing is a whole different beast from NASCAR’s asphalt tracks.

Crashes like this don’t just test drivers’ skill, they test nerves and composure too.

For Day, surviving a flip like that might feel like a milestone.

For Larson, it is another chapter in a career full of high risk, high reward moments on short tracks.

Friday night at Hangtown showed why dirt midget racing remains one of the most unpredictable forms of racing in the country.

Anything can, and will happen.