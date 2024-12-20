Larson, considered one of the best racers on the planet, is the headline act for the High Limit International sprintcar event that will run at Perth Motorplex on December 28-30.

The NASCAR champion, Indy 500 starter and three-time Knoxville Nationals winner will team up with local squad Jason Pryde Motorsport for his first appearance in Perth.

The covers have now come off Larson’s car, which will sport his famous 1K on the top wing.

Featured Videos

Major backing, meanwhile, will come from leading mining products and service provider Schlam, an active backer of the WA speedway scene thanks to director Ryan Schlam and his close connection to the sport.

Not only is Ryan Schlam a former sprintcar racer in his own right, his great uncle, Sig Schlam, was a superstar of Australian motorcycle speedway racing in the 1920s.

“I’ve been really impressed with what the Perth Motorplex has been doing over the last couple of years with the Channel Seven coverage and some of the big shows that general manager Gavin Migro and his team have been putting on. Some of the racing has been phenomenal,” said Ryan Schlam.

“When the Kyle Larson opportunity came about we jumped at it. He’s arguably one of the best racing drivers in the world and to have him in Perth for the first time is amazing. To be able to share that with [JPM owner] Jason [Pryde] is incredibly cool. As always, JPM has put an ultra professional package together. We are privileged to be associated with it and looking forward to an awesome spectacle.”

Pryde, who finished third at the recent WA Sprintcar title, will step out of the driver’s seat for the three High Limit International shows to concentrate on running the Larson entry.

“I’m thrilled to team up with Ryan and Schlam for Kyle’s first appearance in Perth. The opportunity to work with a global motor racing superstar is so exciting and to share that with Ryan is great,” said Pryde.

“The car looks awesome with the 1K and Schlam on the wing. Seeing the car with its livery, ready to go, makes it feel so much more real. Those three nights are going to be three of the biggest in WA speedway history and I can’t wait to get stuck into it.”