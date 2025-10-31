Kyle Larson doesn’t sound like a driver in the middle of his prime; not just because he hasn’t won a race since Kansas in May, but because he’s already comfortable enough to imagine life after racing.

As he heads into another Championship 4 appearance this weekend at Phoenix Raceway, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion spoke with the calmness of a man who’s been here before.

Maybe with the perspective of one who knows he won’t be doing this forever?

“I’m 33 right now, and I can absolutely see myself racing till I’m 40,” Larson said Thursday.

“After that, it’s kind of when I want to reevaluate. I could still go another five, seven, ten years… or stop then. But 40 is where my head is at before I can really think outside of that.”

It’s a revealing admission from one of NASCAR’s most naturally gifted drivers, who still has plenty left in the tank. But for Larson, the decision isn’t about burnout or travel: it’s about family.

“By then, Owen will be 18, Audrey will be mid-teens, Cooper will be about 10,” he said.

“Life’s going to look completely different for them. I’d want to be a part of that.”

Larson has always been one of racing’s purest competitors. He’s a modern-day throwback who still spends his off weekends chasing trophies on dirt. But lately, there’s a sense he’s realizing there’s more to life than just driving in circles.

He’s not announcing a countdown or a farewell tour, but he’s thinking about it. Something few drivers in their early 30s would admit out loud.

Larson talked to the media about mountain biking up Mount Lemmon to clear his head. He joked about his Christmas lights. He even smiled about fans thinking he doesn’t love NASCAR.

“It’s always bugged me that people assume I don’t like NASCAR,” he said. “This is my 12th year. If I didn’t like it, I wouldn’t still be here suffering through NASCAR racing. I absolutely love it. I love competing, I love the team aspect. I get to race at the highest form of American auto racing. What’s there to hate about that?”

That balance of total love for racing, but peace with what comes next might actually make Larson more dangerous on Sundays.

He already has one championship trophy, and he knows his legacy is secure.

“If I win another one, great,” he said. “If I don’t, I’m still on the list.”

Larson insists he’s not thinking about legacy yet, but when pressed, he admits his benchmarks are the same legends he grew up idolizing.

“I’ve always looked up to Tony Stewart and Jeff Gordon, they’re multi-time champions,” he said. “Getting a second would mean I’m closer to them.”

For now, Larson’s focus remains squarely on winning another championship at Phoenix. But beyond all the noise of championship weekend, it’s clear he’s quietly starting to map out his next chapter.

And if that chapter begins when he turns 40, he seems perfectly fine with that.