In their Unlimited Class Twin Turbo V6 Jimco buggy, Toddy Lehmann and Brad Jacob topped the Prologue, won both laps of the Saturday 14-kilometre Short Course and four of the six 60 kilometre laps of Sunday’s Long Course.

Just over six and half minutes behind in second place were Greg Gartner and Jamie Jennings in the Class 4 Giesler Bros Ford F150 with 31s further back to Aaron and Chelsea Haby in their Unlimited V6 Twin Turbo Element Prodigy buggy.

The AASA-sanctioned event at the New Well Station attracted 61 entries. It began with the Prologue which Lehmann won by 4.7s over Tom Owen and Damon Bennett (Unlimited Jimco/Holden AlloyTech Turbo. Gartner was third ahead of Haby and Toby Whateley and Max Pietrola (Class 6 Can-Am).

Five seconds behind Lehmann on the first Short Course lap was Gartner second and followed by Owen, Haby, and Kyle Tucker and Ian Wedding (Unlimited Jimco). Owen was runner up by 1.6s on the second lap and ahead of Brent Martin and Andre De Simone (Unlimited Jimco).

Lehmann was quickest over the first three Long Course before Gartner, with two seconds, took out the next two laps, and reduced the lead gap only slightly. But the last lap Gartner was over six minutes behind and eighth on the lap.

Haby put in a sting of thirds together with a fourth and a second to consolidate overall third ahead of Jay Mitchell/Matt Burrows (Class 1 Alumicraft), and Steven Graham/Jason Richards (Class 10 Alumicraft) who were second at first round, the ARB Big Desert 480.

Next was Stuart Chapman (Class 10 Southern Cross) from Peter Sibson/Greg Barker (Class 4 Bennett Trophy Truck), Lachlan and Greg Campbell (Can-Am) and Travis and Alistiar Conrad (Class 10 Racer).

The next round of the ARB Off Road Racing Championship will be the Gundy 500 on August 8-10.