The Supercars legend was the overnight leader in the Production 4WD class on what is his first appearance at the gruelling desert race.

He and navigator Dale Moscatt started today's return to Alice Springs with a four-minute advantage over Ford rivals Brad and Byam Lovell, only for their charge to come to a stop just 39 kilometres in.

The issue is a suspected front suspension failure for the factory-backed Chevrolet Silverado, which was still more than two minutes ahead when it stopped.

The misfortune for the Chevrolet squad leaves Ford Performance in the box seat for a second consecutive win in the Production 4WD class, the Ranger Raptor currently en route to the finish in Alice Springs.