The Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider suffered a fractured hand after he crashed during practice at Sepang.

Roulstone duly sat out qualifying and the grand prix in Malaysia, flying out to Spain for surgery.

On Wednesday, the team confirmed Roulstone will miss the upcoming Portugal round at Algarve.

Whether Roulstone will be fit for the season finale in Valencia is unclear.

“On Monday evening, Jacob Roulstone underwent a successful surgery on his left fractured hand, performed by Dr Claudio Duek at the hospital Teknon in Barcelona,” Red Bull KTM Tech3 said in a statement.

“Jacob will have to sit out the Portuguese GP next week as he will now fully focuses on recovery. The target will be to be in Valencia with the team for the season finale, if recovery goes all well. Speedy recovery Jacob, and we hope to have you with us in Valencia.”

It was a devastating end to the weekend for Roulstone, who wound up second fastest in the first Sepang practice.

Speaking at the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, Roulstone said he is fighting for his career and hoped that a strong finish to the season would attract the attention of another team.

Roulstone is set to be replaced by Finnish rider Rico Salmela in 2026.