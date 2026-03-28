James Koundouris and Theo Koundours were to make their series return with Tigani Motorsport in a Supabarn Supermarkets-backed #47 Mercedes-AMG GT3.
However, business commitments have precluded them from competing at Phillip Island.
The brothers were the only Am entry at the March 27-29 event.
Arise Racing GT has been reduced to just one entry with Steve Wyatt another to pull out late with work-related commitments.
Despite pulling out, his co-driver Jordan Love travelled to Phillip Island and has remained with the team in a coaching capacity.
As it stands, 15 cars will qualify on Saturday morning. The first leg of qualifying is scheduled for 11:15am AEDT.
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Entry List: GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS, Phillip Island (updated)
|Num
|Team
|Driver
|Driver
|Car
|Class
|1
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Broc Feeney
|Brad Schumacher
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|Pro-Am
|2
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Valentino Astuti
|Darren Currie
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|Pro-Am
|14
|Volante Rosso Motorsport
|Alex Gardner
|Lee Stibbs
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|Trophy
|15
|Volante Rosso Motorsport
|Josh Hunt
|Geoff Emery
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|Pro-Am
|23
|Zagame Autosport
|Josh Buchan
|Cameron Campbell
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|Pro-Am
|24
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Matt Stoupas
|Paul Stokell
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|Trophy
|26
|Arise Racing GT
|Jaxon Evans
|Elliot Schutte
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|Pro-Am
|44
|Tigani Motorsport
|Brendon Leitch
|Sergio Pires
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Pro-Am
|56
|Tigani Motorsport
|Oscar Targett
|Shane Smollen
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Pro-Am
|66
|Tigani Motorsport
|Jayden Ojeda
|Paul Lucchitti
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Pro-Am
|71
|Tigani Motorsport
|Luke Youlden
|Nathan Halstead
|Porsche 911 GT3R 991.1
|Trophy
|88
|Wolfbrook Motorsport
|Ryan Wood
|Steve Brooks
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|Pro-Am
|93
|Wall Racing
|Tony D’Alberto
|Adrian Deitz
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO II
|Pro-Am
|181
|OnlyFans Racing
|Will Davison
|Renee Gracie
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|Pro-Am
|268
|Team BRM
|Thomas Randle
|Mark Rosser
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|Pro-Am
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