James Koundouris and Theo Koundours were to make their series return with Tigani Motorsport in a Supabarn Supermarkets-backed #47 Mercedes-AMG GT3.

However, business commitments have precluded them from competing at Phillip Island.

The brothers were the only Am entry at the March 27-29 event.

Arise Racing GT has been reduced to just one entry with Steve Wyatt another to pull out late with work-related commitments.

Despite pulling out, his co-driver Jordan Love travelled to Phillip Island and has remained with the team in a coaching capacity.

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As it stands, 15 cars will qualify on Saturday morning. The first leg of qualifying is scheduled for 11:15am AEDT.



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Entry List: GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS, Phillip Island (updated)