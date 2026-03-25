The concept car will also act as the base for the road-going GT Black Series.

Late last year, Mercedes-AMG revealed its concept car, which has been presented in a camouflaged livery with yellow accents.

Meanwhile, the GT3 variant has been presented in a similar scheme with red accents.

Mercedes-AMG said red would be a central element of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport.

The new GT3 car will be developed and built in-house by Mercedes-AMG via its subsidiary Affalterbach Racing GmbH.

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Testing has been carried out at Monteblanco in Spain, Portimao in Portugal, as well as Bilster Berg and the Nurburgring in Germany.

“With the unveiling of the concept, we can now officially name the new Mercedes‑AMG GT3, with which we aim to continue the success story in Customer Racing for Mercedes‑AMG Motorsport,” said Christoph Sagemuller, head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport

“Our goal is to once again present a vehicle that sets the benchmark. We have already gained important insights from the initial tests.

“We are now entering the next phase of development and will also be testing on racetracks relevant to GT Sport.”

Technical specifications of the new GT Black Series and its GT3 counterpart have not been glimpsed.

Exactly when the car is rolled out competitively has not been announced either, though some reports have indicated that the car will debut in 2027.

“We are developing the most extreme Black Series ever,” said Michael Schiebe, chairman of the management board of Mercedes‑AMG GmbH.

“At the same time, we want to set the next record-breaker in motorsport with the future GT3.

“The foundation for this is the Concept AMG GT Track Sport – a technology demonstrator that was more than just a concept from the very start.

“It is our unambiguous commitment to maximum performance, a promise for the racetrack and the road alike.

“At AMG, we develop vehicles to exceed expectations. And that is exactly what the future Black Series and the new GT3 will do.”