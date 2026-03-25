The field for the opening round on March 27-29 features a mix of Supercars race winners, rising talents, and seasoned veterans.

Headlining the entry list for Phillip Island are the sons of two of the biggest names in Australian motorsport – Jack Perkins and James Moffat.

As the only two drivers in the field to have won Supercars races to date, they will arguably be the benchmark.

Perkins will compete with backing from Triple Eight Race Engineering, with which he will contest the Supercars endurance events later this year, in a car prepared by champion TCR outfit HMO Customer Racing.

Moffat continues his long partnership with Garry Rogers Motorsport, with a stunning tribute livery to his late father Allan’s Coca-Cola Mustang from the 1970s.

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Joining Moffat in the GRM line-up are a pair of Supercars hard-chargers in James Golding and Aaron Cameron.

Driving for the Blanchard Racing Team in Supercars, the pair have shown significant qualifying pace in the opening two Supercars rounds, but have not been able to capitalise with race speed.

The Supercars quartet have so far only been confirmed for the opening round.

A strong mix of youth and experience rounds out the remainder of the field.

Former Super2 front-runner Tyler Everingham is one of several quick young drivers who will be battling for outright success.

Joining Everingham in Ryan McLeod’s RM Race Cars stable are young guns Josh Trappett and Josh Anderson, with a fourth entry still to be confirmed.

The team will also provide technical support to veteran Keith Kassulke, competing in the Dark Horse Legends class.

Kassulke’s class rivals are former V8 Utes racer Ben Dunn and Warren Wadley.

The Legends class champion will score a 12-month lease of a road-going Ford Mustang or Ranger Raptor.

While the outright season champion will score a Triple Eight Supercars test drive, the best-placed driver under 21 years of age (Dark Horse Junior) will win a trip to the Ford Racing Technical Centre in the US.

At the forefront of the Junior class is former open-wheel talent Imogen Radburn, with a point of difference in her team.

Radburn’s car will be run by the only all-female team in the series, from the truck driver, to the mechanics and engineers, the entire crew is an all-female effort.

Other Junior contenders include Formula Ford contender Joe Fawcett and second generation driver Matt Kiss.

For Australian fans, Mustang Cup Australia will be broadcast on Fox Sports and Kayo, while international viewers can stream via the Ford Racing YouTube channel.

Mustang Cup Australia commences this weekend at Phillip Island as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries.

Entry list: Motorcraft Mustang Cup Australia Round 1, Phillip Island